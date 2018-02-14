Milford Mirror

Basement fire displaces three Wednesday morning

By Milford Mirror on February 14, 2018 in News, Police & Fire ·

Firefighters battle a blaze Wednesday morning on Berwyn Street.

A basement fire displaced three family members from a single family home at 64 Berwyn Street Wednesday morning in Milford. Fire dispatchers received a 911 call at 8:48 a.m. from one of the occupants who reported a large amount of smoke in the basement.

Firefighters arrived and found smoke coming from the basement and first floor areas of the house. Hose lines were advanced into the structure extinguishing the fire very quickly, confining the flames to the basement area, said Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi.

“However, smoke damage did extend throughout the structure,” Fabrizi said.

Two family members managed to escape without injury, but one man was forced to evacuate from a second story bedroom window due to a dangerous smoke condition. He was treated on the scene and transported to Milford Hospital for evaluation.

A Milford Red Cross representative arrived to provide assistance for the displaced family.

The Milford Fire Marshal’s division is investigating the incident.

As a reminder, Fabrizi said, “Proper functioning smoke and carbon monoxide detectors save lives. Please check yours today.”

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Fire marshal investigating cause of morning condo fire
  2. Extension cord caused Milford Point Road house fire
  3. Occupants try to extinguish fire at Utica Street home
  4. UPDATE: Police ID man found dead on Forest Road

Tags: ,

Previous Post Obituary: Susan M. O’Brien, 69 Next Post Boys basketball: Jonathan Law defeats North Haven
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress