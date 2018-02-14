Basement fire displaces three Wednesday morning

A basement fire displaced three family members from a single family home at 64 Berwyn Street Wednesday morning in Milford. Fire dispatchers received a 911 call at 8:48 a.m. from one of the occupants who reported a large amount of smoke in the basement.

Firefighters arrived and found smoke coming from the basement and first floor areas of the house. Hose lines were advanced into the structure extinguishing the fire very quickly, confining the flames to the basement area, said Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi.

“However, smoke damage did extend throughout the structure,” Fabrizi said.

Two family members managed to escape without injury, but one man was forced to evacuate from a second story bedroom window due to a dangerous smoke condition. He was treated on the scene and transported to Milford Hospital for evaluation.

A Milford Red Cross representative arrived to provide assistance for the displaced family.

The Milford Fire Marshal’s division is investigating the incident.

As a reminder, Fabrizi said, “Proper functioning smoke and carbon monoxide detectors save lives. Please check yours today.”