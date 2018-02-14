Obituary: Susan M. O’Brien, 69

Susan Marie (Brelsford) O’Brien, 69, of Charlton, MA, and previously a resident of N. Grafton, MA. left us peacefully on 2/11/18 at 11:11 a.m. surrounded by her family at St. Vincent’s Hospital, after a valiant fight for life.

She was born in Bridgeport CT on 1/2/49 and grew up in Milford, CT.

She is survived by her daughter, Tracey Lynn (O’Brien) Coleman (Brian Sullivan) & her precious granddaughter, Kathryn Coleman (Domenic D’Agostino) of Southbridge, MA/previously of Bristol, CT. Sue spent the last 54 years with her high school sweetheart, best friend, caregiver and husband Dennis M. O’Brien. She was predeceased by her parents, Jean (Martin) & Warren Brelsford of CT, VA and Charlton, MA.

Sue was the Office Manager of O’Brien Truckers for the past 40 years and previously worked in the hi-tech world at Data General, Westboro & then retired from EMC, Hopkinton.

She was the eldest of eight brothers and sisters: Warren (Joette) Brelsford, Spanaway, WA (Warren & Veronica); Kathie (Brelsford) & Fred Pick, Rogersville, TN (Billy, Brian & Natasha); Wayne (Tracy) Brelsford, VA Beach, VA (Tricia & Ed, Jeremiah & Cathy, Tiffany & Cory); Timothy (Laura) Brelsford, Milford, CT (Jennifer, Timothy Jr., Dylan, Ashley & Jamie); Jeanie (Brelsford) Dears/Granger (Eric & Heather, Erin & Jordan), Bristol, TN; Valerie (Brelsford) (Peter) Kelly, Vincentown, NJ (Kevin & Mary Kate, Samantha); Scott (Cathy) Brelsford (Jonathon, Sean & Alexandra), Naugatuck, CT. She had a large extended family that includes all of her street rod friends.

Sue lived an amazing life since meeting Dennis and traveled to many car shows in their 1934 Ford panel truck. Sue loved to travel especially to Maui and she enjoyed scrapbooking. She was a two time breast cancer survivor and a fighter to the bitter end.

Sue was a dedicated wife, mother/best friend and an amazing grandmother. Please remember her for her contagious laugh and caring ways.

Friends and family may call on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Robert J. Miller Funeral Home, 366 School Street, Webster, MA, followed by a service at 3 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure or a charity of one’s choice.

To leave a condolence to the family please visit: RJMillerfunerals.net.