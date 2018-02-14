Milford Mirror

Time to nominate youth for Mayor’s Youth Award

By Milford Mirror on February 14, 2018 in News ·

Mayor Ben Blake and Milford Youth and Family Services will present the 30th annual Mayor’s Youth Award Tuesday, May 1, at 5 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Auditorium.

Youth will be honored for outstanding service to improve Milford or to assist its residents. Teachers, parents, and others nominate youth. Nominees are considered for individual awards in three categories: elementary, middle, and high school. There is also a fourth category to honor youth groups.

Nomination forms may be obtained from Milford Youth and Family Services at 150 Gulf Street, the mayor’s office, or the city of Milford Youth and Family Services website:

ci.milford.ct.us/youth-family-services/pages/mayors-youth-award.

The nomination deadline is Friday, March 30.

For information, call Rebekah DeRosa at 203-783-3253 or email [email protected]

