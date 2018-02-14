Milford Mirror

Three Milford students named National Merit Commended Scholars

By Milford Mirror on February 14, 2018 in Lead News, Schools ·

Geroan DeGuzman and  Victor Korman gather with Foran High School Principal Max Berkowitz.

Three Milford Public Schools students have been named National Merit Commended Scholars by The College Board. High school students become eligible for the National Merit program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), a test that is taken by approximately 1.6 million high school students, nationally, each year.

The students receiving national recognition for their outstanding performance on the exam in Milford are Geroan DeGuzman and Victor Korman from Foran High School, and Priya R. Gupta from Jonathan Law High School.

The test is usually given to students in their sophomore or junior year in high school and is administered through the College Board.

Only 3.1% of all students taking the PSAT/NMSQT exam nationwide earned the title of National Merit Commended Scholar.  

Priya R. Gupta is pictured here with Jonathan Law High School Principal Fran Thompson.

 

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Carole Swift named Director of Pupil Personnel Services
  2. Scott to replace Barbiero as social studies instructional supervisor
  3. Graduation dates announced for Milford schools
  4. STEP program prepares students for emergencies

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Girls basketball: Law to visit Sheehan in SCC's first round Next Post Connecticut residents rally to oppose new offshore drilling plan
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress