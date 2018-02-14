Three Milford students named National Merit Commended Scholars

Three Milford Public Schools students have been named National Merit Commended Scholars by The College Board. High school students become eligible for the National Merit program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), a test that is taken by approximately 1.6 million high school students, nationally, each year.

The students receiving national recognition for their outstanding performance on the exam in Milford are Geroan DeGuzman and Victor Korman from Foran High School, and Priya R. Gupta from Jonathan Law High School.

The test is usually given to students in their sophomore or junior year in high school and is administered through the College Board.

Only 3.1% of all students taking the PSAT/NMSQT exam nationwide earned the title of National Merit Commended Scholar.