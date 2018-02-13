Milford Mirror

Firefighter welcomed back after deployment to Qatar

By Jill Dion on February 13, 2018 in News ·

Zak Daniel is welcomed back to the Milford Fire Department during a flag-lowering ceremony Tuesday, following a six-month deployment to Qatar.

The Milford Fire Department welcomed back firefighter Zak Daniel Tuesday after a six-month deployment to Qatar with the Air National Guard 103rd Airlift Wing. Firefighters gathered as a flag, which has flown in front of the station since he left, was lowered and solemnly folded.

Daniel, 30, departed July 15, 2017, and returned to the United States on Jan. 15.

Zak Daniel gets a welcome-home embrace from a fellow firefighter.

Tuesday marked his second shift at the Milford Fire Department since his return. He has been a Milford firefighter about eight years.

The Milford Fire Department had flown a service star flag at fire headquarters since his deployment, as it has done for other Milford firefighters who left to serve their country. The flag represents service in the armed forces of the United States during any period of war or hostilities in which the armed forces of the United States are engaged.

A modest man, Daniel declined a bright spotlight with the half-dozen or so television and news reporters who showed up for his welcome back.

He worked as a firefighter while deployed, taking part in training and exercises, he said.

His father is also a longtime member of the Air National Guard, so signing up was sort of like “going into the family business,” he said.

“It’s nice to be able to serve my country,” Daniel said.

His fellow firefighters greeted him warmly, with hugs and smiles.

He said the thing he missed most about Milford while he was deployed was the camaraderie among the firefighters at the department.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Milford firefighters practice ice diving today
  2. Firefighters who delivered baby said it was a 'very gratifying call'
  3. Staff extinguishes fire at Platt Street rehab facility
  4. Firefighters hold mass casualty drill at Wasson Field Friday

Tags: , ,

Previous Post STEP program prepares students for emergencies Next Post Prolific producer presents Joseph at Ridgefield Playhouse
About author
Jill Dion

Jill Dion


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • tmc

    How dare they honor this man with a celebration of his return. There are so many more deserving others; kneeling millionaires, vagina hat wearing weirdos and sobbing dummy-crats still wearing ” I’m with her” shirts come to mind…

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress