School board starts school superintendent search process

The Milford Board of Education formally began the process of finding a successor for School Supt. Dr. Elizabeth Feser when, at its Feb. 12 business meeting, it appointed the 10 members of the board as the search committee for the position of superintendent of schools.

Feser recently announced her plans to retire.

School Board Chairman Susan Glennon said this action follows the widely accepted practice of Boards of Education, both here in Milford and across the state. It is also prescribed by Board Governance Process and district policy, which states the board will “conduct an active search to find the person it believes can most effectively translate into action the policies of the board and the aspirations of the community,” and “foster a diverse professional staff.” It further states the Board will seek candidates from within and from outside the district.

State statute assigns the duty of selecting and hiring a superintendent of schools solely to the local board of education, and it is considered one of the most important functions a board of education can have, Glennon added.

The board expects to follow a similar process as used by previous boards whereby an executive search firm will be selected in the coming weeks. The firm will assist the board with creating a timeline for the search, identifying the needs of the district and pulling together the entire application process. There will be opportunity for input from staff, parents, community-at-large, and other stakeholders at different points during the search.

“Please know we, as a board, take this responsibility very seriously,” Glennon said. “We will do our best to bring forward a new superintendent who exemplifies the attributes identified by stakeholders and who we feel is the best fit for the district.”

 

