Girls basketball: Law vs. Foran more like a playoff game

Jonathan Law’s girls basketball team’s game with Foran High on Monday played out more like a playoff matchup than the regular season finale for both squads.

Coach Dan Young’s Lady Lawmen wound up on the right side of a 62-57 decision, but it took all thirty-two minutes for the home team to defeat coach Bob Asmussen’s Lions before a large crowd on hand for the annual Coaches vs. Cancer contest at the James Richetelli Sr. Gymnasium.

“Bob gets his players in great spots,” Young said. “They came off screens, hit ten 3-pointers, and for a young group played very well in a big game.”

Law will go into the SCC tournament with a 14-6 record. The Lady Lawmen count on equal contributions across the board to be successful.

“We have to be that way,” Young said of his team’s unselfish play. “It is what we worked on from our first practice. Now after twenty games, we still need everyone to be a threat.”

Fallon Andriolas scored 17 points to lead a balanced attack. Pam Ellison scored 14, Samara Thacker 13 and Cali Jolley 11.

Senior tri-captain Colleen Goodwin and Jillian Hall teamed up to set screens, pass the ball from the post, and crash the boards for rebounds. Junior Erica Boehm and sophomore Olivia Kowalski chip in on defense.

“Law is a well-coached, talented team,” Asmussen said after his Lions dipped to 6-14. “In the fourth quarter, they did the little things better. They got the extra rebound, made the extra pass. I thought we cut off their fast break most of the game, but they beat us down court a couple of times late.”

Sam Inthapanhya had a career game for the Lions, as the junior was 6-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points. Jasmine Lord scored 14 points, Mia Tunucci 11, Jade Lord eight and Laura Heenan six.

The first period played out fast and furious.

Ellison began the scoring with a 3-pointer off a Jolley assist for Law; Jasmine Lord answered immediately, with Inthapanhya making the pass.

Thacker tallied on a strong drive and Jolley banked in a runner.

Inthapanhya showed off her range for the first time, before Tunucci went through two defenders for an 8-7 Lion lead.

Law’s Goodwin and Andriolas forced turnovers, with Jolley and Andriolas benefiting on the other end with baskets.

Jade Lord then scored on consecutive possessions for the Lions. The first came after the senior took down a rebound. She then posted up inside and took Heenan’s entry pass for a layin.

Goodwin made two free throws, before Hall came on. The sophomore took the ball in the high post, and when the Lions sloughed off to cover the wings Hall went strong to the basket for a 17-14 lead.

Inthapanhya nailed another trey at the two-minute mark to tie the game at 17.

Jasmine Lord had a brace of free throws, but Thacker countered with a bucket and a free throw to give Law a 20-19 edge after one period.

“All of our players are good (ball handlers), but Samara’s ability to run the offense and go to the hoop is key,” Young said of his junior tri-captain.

Law added to its lead behind Andriolas in the second quarter, as the junior poured in eight points.

Foran never fell too far behind, however, as Tunucci blocked three shots, had a steal and the sophomore scored a bucket.

Boehm’s pull-up jumper put Law in front 32-26, but Inthapanhya halved the deficit with her deepest three of the game.

With time winding down in the half, Tunucci blocked another shot. Thacker came up with the loose ball, pegged it quickly to Jolley, and the junior tri-captain nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Down 35-29 at the break, Foran needed a fast start to the third quarter but didn’t get it.

Ellison scored on Law’s first possession off a well-designed play. Thacker then showed off her perimeter game with a pair of 3-pointers.

Jade Lord had the Lions only answer and Law had a 12-point lead.

“The same thing happened in our last game (at Lyman Hall),” Asmussen said. “It was the one thing we wanted not to happen again. But I’m proud of the girls, no one panicked. We played our game and hit some key shots.”

Foran also played stellar defense, as it held Law to a pair of Ellison free throws in the final 5:16 of the frame.

Heenan and Inthapanhya each made two 3-pointers and Tunucci powered in a layup to give Foran a 47-45 lead with one quarter still to be played.

Ellison, who reads plays so well that the junior came away with five loose balls after shots by both sides, tied the game with a backdoor cut resulting in a basket.

Jasmine Lord’s free throw knotted the game for the final time at 50-all with six minutes remaining.

Andriolas made a great catch-and-release trey with a hand in her face, and added a floater in the lane, for a 57-52 lead.

Jolley’s second run-out basket after a rebound took the score to 59-52 with 2:19 on the clock.

Tunucci’s 3-pointer and Jasmine Lord’s great move that resulted in an inside basket cut the deficit to 60-57 with 16 seconds remaining.

Thacker made a free throw, before Ellison’s clutch defensive play led to her freebie and a five-point Law victory.

The Lady Lawmen defeated Foran by a similar margin, 61-56, in the first meeting.

Foran

Laura Heenan 2 0-0 6, Sam Inthapanhya 6 0-0 18, Jasmine Lord 3 7-10 14, Mia Tunucci 5 0-0 11, Jade Lord 4 0-0 8

Totals: 20 7-10 57

Law

Cali Jolley 5 0-1 11, Samara Thacker 4 3-7 13, Pam Ellison 5 3-4 14, Fallon Andriolas 7 0-0 17, Colleen Goodwin 0 3-4 3, Erica Boehm 1 0-0 2, Jill Hall 1 0-0 2, Olivia Kowalski 0 0-2 0, Maddie Lula 0 0-0 0 Eryn Mower 0 0-0 0 Sarah Paulus 0 0-0 0

Totals: 23 6-19 62

3-point goals: Foran (Inthapanhya 6, Heenan 2, Jas. Lord 1, Tunucci 1); Law (Jolley 1, Andriolas 3, Thacker 2, Ellison 1)

Foran 19 10 18 10— 57

Law 20 15 10 17 —62