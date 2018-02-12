Milford Mirror

Michael Ross unbeaten for top-ranked Wartburg

By Milford Mirror on February 12, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Michael Ross is 18-0 and ranked second at 165 pounds for Wartburg College.

Michael Ross is a freshman wrestler at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.

Ross, who won a New England title for Foran High last winter, is currently ranked second in Division 3 at 165 pounds.

He upped his unbeaten streak to 18-0 with a 5-3 win over Eddie Smith when the top-ranked Knights defeated fifth-ranked Loras College on Friday to earn their 26th straight and 36th overall Iowa Conference Championship.

Ross earlier was named Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and D3.com wrestler of the week following the National Collegiate Wrestling Association’s National Duals in Fort Wayne (Ind).

The Knights will compete at the NCAA Regionals in Dubuque (Iowa) on Feb. 24.

