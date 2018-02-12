Milford Mirror

Meet Milford’s 2 young ‘mayors for the day’

By Milford Mirror on February 12, 2018

In his regular Minute with the Mayor series, Mayor Ben Blake chats with two local students who got a chance to be mayor for the day.

Click here to watch.

