Gymnastics: Foran third, Law fourth at SCC meet

Foran High placed third and host Jonathan Law was fourth at the Southern Connecticut Conference Gymnastics Championships on Feb. 9.

Daniel Hand won its 10th consecutive SCC title.

Earning berths on the SCC All-Conference team were Erin Naclerio (Daniel Hand), Briana Laggis (Foran), Mia Lawrence (Mercy), Grace Rogers (Daniel Hand), Sara Rodia (Shelton), Cecilia Vess (Mercy), Catherine Burns (Jonathan Law), Cassidy Davis (Jonathan Law), Quincy Platt (Mercy), Brooke Kustra (Branford), Lexi Theel (Daniel Hand) and Schylar Saliba (Daniel Hand).

Naclerio (36.5 all around) was named Most Outstanding Gymnast.

Foran’s Laggis was second in the all around (36.0), after placing first on bars (9.1) first in floor exercise (9.4), second in vault (9.1) and third in beam (8.4).

Law’s Burns was sixth all around (32.45). She was fifth on floor exercise (8.35).

Law’s Cassidy Davis was sixth in floor exercise (8.25).

All Around

Erin Naclerio (Daniel Hand), 36.5

Bri Laggis (Foran), 36.0

Mia Lawrence (Mercy), 34.15

Grace Rogers (Daniel Hand), 33.65

Sara Rodia (Shelton), 32.8

Catherine Burns (Jonathan Law), 32.45

Kaci Buono (Mercy), 31.4

Brooke Kustra (Branford), 31.35

Sarah Cartelli (Mercy), 31.2

Schylar Saliba (Daniel Hand), 31.1

Olivia Cocca (Guilford), 30.85

Lexi Theel (Daniel Hand), 30.75

Annie Berger (Mercy), 30.55

Megan Connolly (Sacred Heart Academy), 30.5

Cassidy Davis (Jonathan Law), 30.4

Bars

Bri Laggis (Foran), 9.1

Erin Naclerio (Daniel Hand), 9.0

Sara Rodia (Shelton), 8.7

Cecilia Vess (Mercy), 8.5

Brooke Kustra (Branford), 8.3

Mia Lawrence (Mercy), 8.2

Catherine Burns (Jonathan Law), 8.2

Grace Rogers (Daniel Hand)

Floor

Bri Laggis (Foran), 9.4

Erin Naclerio (Daniel Hand), 9.1

Mia Lawrence (Mercy), 8.9

Grace Rogers (Daniel Hand), 8.7

Catherine Burns (Jonathan Law), 8.35

Cassidy Davis (Jonathan Law), 8.25

Vault

Erin Naclerio (Daniel Hand), 9.2

Bri Laggis (Foran), 9.1

Mia Lawrence (Mercy), 9.05

Sara Rodia (Shelton), 9.0

Quincy Platt (Mercy), 8.75

Kaci Buono (Mercy), 8.5

Beam

Erin Naclerio (Daniel Hand), 9.2

Grace Rogers (Daniel Hand), 9.5

Bri Laggis (Foran), 8.4

Mia Lawrence (Mercy), 8.0

Jamie Murphy (Mercy), 8.2

Lexi Theel (Daniel Hand), 8.0

Catherine Burns (Jonathan Law), 7.9

Sara Rodia (Shelton), 7.9