Milford Mirror

JML/Wasson baseball sign-up

By Milford Mirror on February 11, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Milford Junior Major League/Daniel S. Wasson Baseball is offering its 2018 spring youth baseball program for all children ages 4-18.

Registrations from all school districts are accepted.

The 2018 offering includes seven divisions consisting of T-Ball ages 4-6 ($25), Rookie ages 7-8 ($55), Minor ages 9-10 ($130), Major ages 11-12 ($130), Babe Ruth age 13 ($185), Babe Ruth ages 14-15 ($185), Babe Ruth age 16 ($185), and Senior Babe Ruth ages 16-18 (by tryout $225).

Games will start in April for T-Ball through Babe Ruth 13.

Prices reflect the discounted fees.

All programs are affiliated with Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Baseball.

Parent support for managers, coaches, and other assistance is also needed.

Online registration can be found at http://www.jml.org.

For those wishing to pay by cash or check, or for in person questions, may register on Feb. 21 from 6:30-7 at the Margaret Egan Center.

For additional information, contact John Wezenski (203-887-9474) or Bob Wheway (203-877-3076).

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Baseball: Milford American Legion registration
  2. Milford Indians Wrestling Club registration
  3. Junior Major League/Daniel S. Wasson sign-up
  4. St. Joseph 5K Annual Run

Tags: ,

Previous Post Hospital holds Women's Heart Health on Valentine's Day
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress