Hospital holds Women’s Heart Health on Valentine’s Day

On, Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, Feb. 14, Milford Hospital will host a Women’s Heart Health Awareness Day.

The day will begin with free “Know Your Numbers” screenings for up to 50 women, from 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Participants will be offered blood pressure and non-fasting, finger stick glucose and cholesterol screening tests. Results will be provided within 15 minutes.

Appointments are encouraged, but not required. Walk-in’s will be accepted until testing capacity has been reached.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the Milford Hospital Community Education Department at 203-876-4004.

In addition to the health screenings, a “Lunch and Learn” program has been scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. The session titled “Don’t Miss a Beat… Women’s Heart Health” will be led by Milford Hospital Cardiologist, Dr. Clifford Kramer and will last until approximately 12:30 p.m. Registration is required for this program and space is filling rapidly. A light, heart-healthy lunch will be served. Dr. Kramer will discuss prevention, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options for cardiovascular disease. Time will be allowed for questions.

Both the screenings and the Lunch and Learn session are offered as a free community service of Milford Hospital. They will be held in the hospital auditoriums, 300 Seaside Avenue in Milford.