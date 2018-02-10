Milford Mirror

Wrestling: Foran’s Ryan Luth earns fourth SCC title

By Andy Hutchison on February 10, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Ryan Luth adds some points en route to an 18-1 victory in the 152-pound finals. — Andy Hutchison photo

Sparked by Ryan Luth’s fourth SCC title, each coming in a different weight division, Foran High’s wrestling team placed third in Saturday’s SCC championships at Fairfield Prep.

The Lions scored 128.5 points to finish just behind runner-up Daniel Hand of Madison (129.5).

Xavier of Middletown, for the second year in a row, hoisted the trophy, scoring 166.5.

Luth captured the win at 152 pounds in convincing fashion, scoring an 18-1 technical fall triumph in his bout with Amity of Woodbridge’s Matt Rothman.

Foran’s Ron Gaul reached the 160-pound finals and earned a runner-up finish, as Branford’s Zach Cash posted a 12-1 major decision in the decisive round.

Qasim Khan also took second place, dropping a 3-1 decision to Branford’s Kyle Zalewski at 220 pounds.

Foran had two victors among five chances in the consolation finals.

Ethan Edmondson defeated East Haven’s Tanner Divito in a 19-5 major decision to earn third place in the 138-pound bracket.

Nolan Bannon pinned Xavier’s Collin Malloy in 1:44 to place third at 195 pounds.

Mike Giordano placed fourth, advancing to the consolation finals before losing 4-0 to Prep’s Henry Bosken at 120 pounds.

Will Mauro fell to Jonathan Law’s Shayne McCourt, 9-5 in the 132-pound division consolation finals.

Umer Khan was pinned by Branford’s Cody McHenry in 3:40 of their 170-pound consolation final.

