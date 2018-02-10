Wrestling: Law’s Kevin Brocksom SCC champ at 195

Jonathan Law’s Kevin Brocksom, having had a trio of hard-fought losses to Shelton’s Ray Weiner during the past two regular and postseasons, turned the tables on his SCC rival in a championship match on Saturday.

Brocksom earned a dramatic 4-2 overtime victory in the 195 pound weight division of Saturday’s SCC competition at Fairfield Prep.

Law placed seventh as a team with 71 points.

Xavier of Middletown successfully defended its title by scoring 166.5.

Daniel Hand of Madison was second with 129.5, narrowly edging Foran of Milford (128.5). Amity of Woodbridge (90), Guilford (81), and Branford (73) rounded out the top six.

Law’s Aisaiah Rodriguez reached the finals at 138, where he was defeated by Xavier’s Grant Barber in a 16-0 technical fall.

Shayne McCourt wrestled back to place third in the 132 division, culminating with a 9-5 decision over Foran’s Will Mauro.

Also reaching the consolation finals for Law was Tegan McCourt, who lost a 6-0 decision to Daniel Hand’s Zack Morro to place fourth.