Boys basketball: Lawmen lose to Hornets in SCC clash

Jonathan Law lost to Branford High, 53-46, in an SCC boys basketball game on Friday.

The Lawmen are 7-10. The Hornets are 2-16.

Diontae Eady had 17 points, Conor Creane 13 and Garrett Tutlis 10 for Law.

Ethan Boileau scored 16 points for Branford.

Law

Diontae Eady 6 2-2, 17 Conor Creane 4 4-7, 13 Zane Birks 0 0-0, 0 Jon Vitale 2 2-2, 6 Will Contaxis 0 0-0, 0 Tyler McKenna-Hansen 0 0-0, 0 Carl Maxwell 0 0-1, 0 Justice Smith 0 0-0, 0 Tony Brown 0 0-0, 0 Garrett Tutlis 3 2-3, 10 Jimmy Coleman 0 0-0, 0

Totals: 15 10-15, 46

Branford

Mike White 1 1-3, 4 Harrison Stratton 1 6-8, 8 Ethan Boileau 7 2-6, 16 Danny Thomas 2 7-9, 11 Kevin Baxter 5 0-2, 14 Nolan Scott 0 0-0, 0 Justin Elpi 0 0-0, 0 Cameron Mills 0 0-0, 0

Totals: 16 16-28, 53

Law 11 9 17 9 — 72

Branford 7 7 19 20 — 53

3-pointers: L—Eady 3, Creane 1, Tutlis 2; B — Baxter 4, White 1