Boys swimming: Lawmen top West Haven, 87-83

Jonathan Law defeated West Haven, 87-83, in boys swimming and diving on Friday.

Edward Platonov was first in the 100 butterfly and the 200 freestyle for coach Asli Kizavul’s Lawmen

Justin Goglia won the 100 backstroke and the 200 IM.

Goglia, Bobby Fisk, Platonov and Jake Gwirtz took the 200 medley relay.

Goglia, Gwirtz, Andrew Silva and Platonov were best in the 200 freestyle relay.

200 medley relay: JL 1:56.62 (Justin Goglia, Bobby Fisk, Edward Platonov, Jake Gwirtz); 200 free: Edward Platonov (JL) 1:56.57; 200 IM: Justin Goglia (JL) 2:17.49; 50 free: Issac Gorske (WH) 24.50; 100 fly: Edward Platonov (JL) 58.75; 100 free: Issac Gorske (WH) 56.45; 500 free: Bryan Barrington (WH) 5:53.20; 200 free relay: JL 1:42.76 (Justin Goglia, Jake Gwirtz, Andrew Silva, Edward Platonov); 100 back: Justin Goglia (JL) 1:01.44; 100 breaststroke: Christopher D’Inzio (WH) 1:15.57; 400 free relay: WH 4:01.55 (Issac Gorske, Julian Thomas, Shane Taulty, Christopher D’Inzio)