Boys hockey: Milford Indians lose to North Haven

​The Milford Indians boys hockey team lost a 6-2 decision to North Haven at the ​Northford ​Ice Pavilion on Friday.

Coach Sal Follo’s Indians are 5-8. North Haven is 3-7-1.

Rich Carino, from ​Matt Gilebbi​ and Jared Hubler gave Milford a 1-0 lead just 1:53 into the game.

North Haven’s ​Andrew Carmody​ tied things at 11:12 and added one of two NH goals for a 3-1 lead after two.

The home team made it 6-1, before Ryan Ahearn took one goal back off an assist from Joe Stacy.

A.J. Bolduc made 31 saves for Milford. Jeremy Hickcox had 15 saves.

