Boys hockey: Milford Indians lose to North Haven

The Milford Indians boys hockey team lost a 6-2 decision to North Haven at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Friday.
Coach Sal Follo’s Indians are 5-8. North Haven is 3-7-1.
Rich Carino, from Matt Gilebbi and Jared Hubler gave Milford a 1-0 lead just 1:53 into the game.
North Haven’s Andrew Carmody tied things at 11:12 and added one of two NH goals for a 3-1 lead after two.
The home team made it 6-1, before Ryan Ahearn took one goal back off an assist from Joe Stacy.
A.J. Bolduc made 31 saves for Milford. Jeremy Hickcox had 15 saves.