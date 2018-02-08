Boys basketball: Foran seniors close home season with win

Foran High’s five seniors punctuated Senior Night with a 63-57 come-from-behind victory over SCC boys basketball rival Shelton High at the Edna Fraser Gymnasium on Thursday.

Matt Cruz tallied 20 points, Victor Rios 16 and Todd Gentley had 13 to lead the Lions in scoring.

“I’m proud of my seniors, and to be able to send them off with a win on Senior Night,” Foran coach Ian Kirkpatrick said after the Lions improved to 10-8.

“We did a better job of taking care of the basketball (in coming back) and we made our free throws.”

The Lions took a 21-13 lead, as five players scored points and Foran made its last four 3-pointers of the opening quarter.

Rios had six points, Cruz five, Gentley four and senior Tyler Heenan and sophomore John Shannon split six markers. Heenan, Gentley and Cruz had assists.

The eight-point lead stood up in the second period. Cruz had seven points and Heenan hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Foran a 35-27 lead at the half.

Shelton (3-16) stormed back in the third quarter, behind the shooting of Peri Basimakopoulos (21 points) and overall play of Brian Berritto (10 points).

The Gaels took a 48-44 lead into the final quarter and made it a six-point game on a takeaway and breakaway hoop by Berritto.

Foran then began making shots and rediscovered its defensive toughness, with senior Mark Wootton, Rios and Cruz putting pressure on Shelton’s perimeter game.

Heenan’s spinning drive, which saw him switch hands to put the ball off the glass over a defender, gave Foran a 56-55 lead with 1:42 remaining.

The Lions them made 7-of-8 free throws in the final minute to earn the victory.

Shelton

Brian Berritto 4 2-3 10 Matt Hunyadi 2 2-2 7 Kevin Beiden 1 4-4 6 Peri Basimakopoulos 7 2-2 21 Will Ciccone 1 1-2 3 Brian Belade 3 0-0 8 Martin Dominguez 1 0-0 2

Totals: 19 11-13 57

Foran

Tyler Heenan 2 3-8 8 Mark Wootton 0 1-2 1 Victor Rios 4 6-6 16 Matt Cruz 5 8-10 20 John Shannon 2 0-0 5 Todd Gentley 3 7-9 13

Totals: 16 25-31 63

Shelton 13 14 21 9 – 57

Foran 21 14 9 19 – 63

3-pointers: S—Hunyadi, Basimakopoulos 5, Belade 2; F—Heenan, Rios 2, Cruz 2, Shannon.