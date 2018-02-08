Wrestling: Lawmen lose to division champion Amity

Jonathan Law’s wrestling team completed its dual-match season on Thursday with a 46-35 loss to Amity High, as the Spartans clinched the SCC B Division with a 5-0 record.
Coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen closed 15-12 overall and 3-2 in the SCC B.
132: McCourt, S (L) Tech Fall Keylock
138: Rodriguez (L) Pin Jackson
145: Giantomidies, A (L) Pin Wigell
152: Rothman (A) Maj Dec Giantomidies, M
160: Keylock, S (A) Pin Lawless
170: Seaton (A) Pin Acorda
182: Gorman (L) Pin Regan
195: Foote (A) Pin Serbin
220: Brocksom (L) Pin Cascia
285: Griffin (A) Pin Berger
106: McCourt, T (L) Pin Goldblatt
113: Chadwick (A) FFT
120: Cala (A) FFT
126: Hebert (A) Pin Francouer