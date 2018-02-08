Girls basketball: Jonathan Law defeats North Haven

The Jonathan Law girls basketball team defeated visiting North Haven, 66-54, on Thursday.
Coach Dan Young’s Lady Lawmen improved to 13-6. North Haven is 4-15.
Fallon Andriolas connected on five 3-pointers and finished with 26 points.
Samara Thacker scored 13 points and Cali Jolley had 10.
North Haven
Brandt 2 1-2 6, Zeisher 5 1-3 11, Burns 1 1-2 3, Petrafesa 9 1-1 24, Bogen 1 0-0 2, Konopka 0 1-2 1, Antonio 2 0-1 4, Lucey 0 3-4 3
Totals: 20 8-15 54
Law
Cali Jolley 4 1-2 10, Samara Thacker 4 5-10 13, Pam Ellison 0 2-2 2, Fallon Andriolas 10 1-2 26, Colleen Goodwin 2 4-5 8, Erica Boehm 0 0-0 0, Jill Hall 3 1-2 7, Olivia Kowalski 0 0-2 0, Maddie Lula 0 0-0 0 Eryn Mower 0 0-0 0
Totals: 23 14-25 66
3-point goals: North Haven (Petrafesa 5, Brandt 1); LAW (Jolley 1, Andriolas 5)