Girls basketball: Jonathan Law defeats North Haven

By Milford Mirror on February 8, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Jonathan Law girls basketball team defeated visiting North Haven, 66-54, on Thursday.

Coach Dan Young’s Lady Lawmen improved to 13-6. North Haven is 4-15.

Fallon Andriolas connected on five 3-pointers and finished with 26 points.

Samara Thacker scored 13 points and Cali Jolley had 10.

North Haven

Brandt  2 1-2 6, Zeisher 5 1-3 11, Burns 1 1-2  3, Petrafesa 9 1-1 24, Bogen 1 0-0 2, Konopka 0 1-2 1, Antonio 2 0-1 4, Lucey 0 3-4 3

Totals: 20 8-15 54

Law

Cali Jolley 4 1-2 10, Samara Thacker 4 5-10 13, Pam Ellison 0 2-2 2, Fallon Andriolas 10 1-2 26, Colleen Goodwin 2 4-5 8,  Erica Boehm 0 0-0 0,  Jill Hall 3 1-2 7, Olivia Kowalski 0 0-2 0, Maddie Lula 0 0-0 0 Eryn Mower 0 0-0 0

Totals: 23 14-25 66

3-point goals: North Haven (Petrafesa 5, Brandt 1); LAW (Jolley 1, Andriolas 5)

