Wrestling: Foran’s Ryan Luth wins historic 200th match

Ryan Luth made history when the Foran High wrestling team lost a 41-24 decision to eighth-ranked Xavier High of Middletown on Thursday.

“Ryan Luth recorded his 200th career win, tying him with T.J. Hepburn of Ledyard for the most in state history,” Lion coach Dave Esposito said of his senior, who pinned Ryan Miner at the 2:57 mark of his 142-pound match.

Foran, ranked 12th in the state, ended its dual-match season with a 29-8 record.

Posting victories for Foran were Ronnie Gael (160 pounds), Qasim Khan (220 pounds), Jordan Lang (126 pounds) and Luth.

160 Gaul (F) pinned Rusieki (X) at 2:33

170 Devivo (X) pinned Ives (F) at 2:52

182 Dousa (X) pinned U. Khan (F) at 1:33

195 Malloy (X) decision over Bannon (F) 9-7 (OT)

220 Q Khan (F) pinned Cullen (X) at 0:49

285 Salami (X) decision over Boyles (F) 5-1

106 Rapuano (X) pinned Joshi (F) at 0:47

113 Santasiero (X) technical fall over Jordan (F) 16-1

120 Moynihan (X) decision over Giordano (F) 8-5

126 Lang (F) pinned Ward (X) at 4:24

132 Lunt (X) decision over Mauro (F) 12-5

138 Barber (X) decision over Edmondson (F) 7-5 (OT)

145 Tischio (X) decision over Quieroz (F) 5-1

152 Luth (F) pinned Miner (X) at 2:27