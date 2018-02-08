Milford Mirror

Wrestling: Foran’s Ryan Luth wins historic 200th match

By Milford Mirror on February 8, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Ryan Luth earned a second-period pin to post his 200th victory.

Ryan Luth made history when the Foran High wrestling team lost a 41-24 decision to eighth-ranked Xavier High of Middletown on Thursday.

“Ryan Luth recorded his 200th career win, tying him with T.J. Hepburn of Ledyard for the most in state history,” Lion coach Dave Esposito said of his senior, who pinned Ryan Miner at the 2:57 mark of his 142-pound match.

Foran, ranked 12th in the state, ended its dual-match season with a 29-8 record.

Posting victories for Foran were Ronnie Gael (160 pounds), Qasim Khan (220 pounds), Jordan Lang (126 pounds) and Luth.

160 Gaul (F) pinned Rusieki (X) at 2:33

170 Devivo (X) pinned Ives (F) at 2:52

182 Dousa (X) pinned U. Khan (F) at 1:33

195 Malloy (X) decision over Bannon (F) 9-7 (OT)

220 Q Khan (F) pinned Cullen (X) at 0:49

285 Salami (X) decision over Boyles (F) 5-1

106 Rapuano (X) pinned Joshi (F) at 0:47

113 Santasiero (X) technical fall over Jordan (F) 16-1

120 Moynihan (X) decision over Giordano (F) 8-5

126 Lang (F) pinned Ward (X) at 4:24

132 Lunt (X) decision over Mauro (F) 12-5

138 Barber (X) decision over Edmondson (F) 7-5 (OT)

145 Tischio (X) decision over Quieroz (F) 5-1

152 Luth (F) pinned Miner (X) at 2:27

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Wrestling: Lions lose to Falcons
  2. Wrestling: Lawmen fall to Xavier Falcons
  3. Baseball: Xavier tops Lions
  4. Wrestling: Foran taking nine to State Open

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Milford holds special flu vaccination day Saturday Next Post Girls basketball: Jonathan Law defeats North Haven
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress