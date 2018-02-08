Milford holds special flu vaccination day Saturday

Milford Mirror

Flu shots are free

In response to widespread influenza activity throughout the state and the increase in deaths related to the flu, the Milford Health Department will take part in a Statewide Flu Vaccination Day on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The clinic will be held at the Health Department located at 82 New Haven Avenue in Milford. Seasonal influenza vaccination, “flu shots”, will be provided free of charge to individuals age 3 and older.

“Flu activity continues to increase in Connecticut and there are many more weeks ahead of us,” city officials said through the community alert system. “It is not too late to get vaccinated.”

Parking for the flu clinic will be available at the Health Department with overflow parking available at the Milford Elks Lodge, 124 New Haven Avenue, or near Fowler Field behind the Milford Public Library.

