Residential burglaries reported in Milford

About 16 residential burglaries have been reported in the past two months in Milford, and on most occasions a large rock has been thrown through a rear window or door to gain entry, police reported Thursday through the community alert system.

Burglaries occur mostly between 4 and 8 p.m. Jewelry, lock boxes, and other items that can easily be carried have been taken from bedrooms.

An older model gray sedan was seen near one of the incidents, police said. A light colored minivan was seen at another.

“Witnesses reported seeing a male described as white, in his 30s with facial hair, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans and gloves at one incident,” according to a police press release. “At the most recent incident a light-skinned male was seen jogging through that area dressed in dark clothes.”

Police are asking residents to be vigilant and immediately report any suspicious people or vehicles at the time they are observed.