Obituary: George W. Crocco Jr., 73

George William Crocco Jr., age 73, loving husband of Louise DeGoursey Crocco and devoted father to George William Crocco III, passed away suddenly in his home on February 7, 2018.

George was born in New Haven and grew up in Woodbridge. He attended Amity High School, Bordentown Military Institute and graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey with a degree in electrical engineering.

He started his career at Norden Division of United Aircraft where he worked on the radar for the F-111 planes used by our military during the Vietnam War. He then worked at the family business, Standard Tool & Die in Woodbridge, as a machinist.

George had a good heart and a soft spot for children and animals.

Besides his wife and son, George leaves one brother, Peter Joseph Crocco (Elaine) of Woodbridge.

George is predeceased by his mother, Mary Silocka Crocco, his father, George William Crocco Sr. and his brother William George Crocco.

It was George’s request that there be no service or memorials upon his passing. The family would very much appreciate Mass Cards for George. Contributions can be made to the Connecticut Audubon Society, Attention: Lisa, 314 Unquowa Road, Fairfield, CT 06824, with the stipulation that the contribution benefits environmental education programs at the Connecticut Audubon Society Coastal Center at Milford Point. The family is being cared for by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT.

