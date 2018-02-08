Obituary: James Harney Burns, 79, of Stratford, formerly of Milford

James Harney Burns, age 79, of Stratford, formerly of Milford, died Friday February 2, 2018 at the Yale New Haven Hospital.

Jimmy was born in Bridgeport on April 11, 1938 son of the late Joseph and Anne (O’Brien) Burns. He was retired from sales. Jimmy was a former Physical Education teacher in the Bridgeport Public Schools, and a Physical Education Supervisor. Jimmy also had worked for MacMillan Publishing Company, LaSalle Extension University Regional Sales Manager as well Bob’s Discount Furniture and Corporate Trainer. He was a 1957 graduate of Tabor Academy and received his BS/MS Degrees in Education from Rutgers University.

Jimmy was an avid power boater, and a UConn Women’s basketball fan.

Jimmy is survived by his devoted daughter Heather M. Burns and her husband Matthew Tomei, a beloved grandfather to his cherished granddaughter Dahlia Jude Tomei, a sister Joanne Jenci and her husband Tom, nephews, John Farrance and fiancé Flore Kanmacher, Scott Farrance, niece Kristine Shine and her husband Jeff, great nephews, Sky and Landon Farrance, Will Shine and great niece Annie Shine, and a dear friend Jackie Hellen.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 12:00 noon at the Assumption Church, Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Burial will be private in St. Michael Cemetery in Stratford. Larson Funeral Home, Bridgeport, handled arrangements.

