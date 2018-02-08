Milford Mirror

Fly Fishing Film Tour wades into Stamford

By HAN Network on February 8, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The Fly Fishing Film Tour will wade into Stamford Friday night, Feb. 23, to benefit education and conservation efforts by the Candlewood, Mianus and Nutmeg chapters of Trout Unlimited.

Doors to the Stamford Majestic Theater, 118 Summer Street open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 each online or $30 at the door. For online tickets, go to events.ticketprinting.com/event/Stamford-CT-26182.

Nearly 200 people attended the first showing Feb. 2 in Trumbull, and last year’s event in Trumbull sold out, forcing organizers to turn people away.

In addition to fly angling movies on the big screen, the evening will include drinks, raffles and door prizes.

Some films include graphic language and situations which may be inappropriate for younger viewers.

Trailers can be viewed at flyflimtour.com.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Norwalk River ‘One Fly’ & Kids Fishing Tournament May 27
  2. World record striper angler speaks Nov. 21
  3. Nutmeg TU gets grant to restore Mill River
  4. Embrace A Stream Challenge will help Mill River

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Business group takes over downtown farmers' market Next Post ‘Searching for the sun in the city of hope:’ Redding woman’s songs help through challenging times
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress