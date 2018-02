James J. Brewster, 71, born in Milford, CT. on November 17, 1946, died on Sunday February 4, 2018.

Jim was a lifelong resident of Milford and an honorable veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He was a retired employee of the City of Milford.

The father of Deborah Simpson and Lisa Pasquariello and 8 grandchildren.

Services will be private.