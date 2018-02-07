State police arrest 2 after high-speed chase

A 27-year-old man and a juvenile male were arrested Feb. 7 after leading state police on a chase that started on I-95 in Milford.

State police said that on Feb. 7, at approximately 12:30 a.m., troopers from Troop G in Bridgeport were conducting speed enforcement on I-95 southbound in the area of exit 40, Milford when they observed a black Honda Accord traveling at a high rate of speed.

Troopers tried to stop the Honda, but the driver sped up and engaged troopers in pursuit. Troop G dispatch notified troopers that the Honda was reported stolen out of Ansonia.

The Honda continued traveling south on I-95, at times in excess of 120 miles per hour, police said, before the driver eventually lost control on the exit 27A off-ramp in Bridgeport and struck the left side barrier. Two male occupants fled on foot from the Honda, while two female occupants remained inside the vehicle. Both men jumped over the guardrail and ran down the embankment toward Prospect Street in Bridgeport.

Troopers chased, before one of the men, Quientan Brown, 27, of Bridgeport, was apprehended by State Police K9 Silver and taken into custody. A few minutes later the second man, a juvenile, was located by troopers and Bridgeport police nearby on Prospect Street, and taken into custody. The females in the car were not charged and were released at the scene.

Brown was transported by ambulance to Bridgeport Hospital for injuries resulting from the K9 apprehension. He was charged with interfering with an officer and was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Milford Superior Court on Feb. 20.

The juvenile male admitted to driving the Honda, and was transported to Troop G where he was charged with larceny 3rd degree, reckless endangerment 1st degree, engaging police in a pursuit, reckless driving, evading responsibility, operating a motor vehicle without a license, failure to maintain lane and interfering with an officer.

The juvenile was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at the Bridgeport Juvenile Court on Feb. 14.