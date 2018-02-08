This Weekend: Boats, concerts, chocolate, art and more

Hartford Boat Show

The Hartford Boat Show will run Feb. 8-11 at the Connecticut Convention Center, 100 Columbus Blvd., Hartford. Produced by the Connecticut Marine Trades Association, the 2018 Hartford Boat Show represents every aspect of recreational boating in Connecticut. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit hartfordboatshow.com.

Broken Wings

Broken Wings will be screened on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1036 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. Daphne and her four children try to cope with the abrupt death of their husband and father. As the family seems to fall apart, a sudden incident gives them a chance to heal their broken wings. The suggested donation is $5. For more information, visit stamfordjcc.org.

Kyle Hollingsworth Band

The Kyle Hollingsworth Band will perform on Feb. 8 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. The keyboardist of the String Cheese Incident will crank out funky rock ‘n’ roll jams. Tickets are $29. For details, go to fairfieldtheatre.org.

Comedy in Ridgefield

A Night of Comedy Headliners is on Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Get ready to laugh the night away when Rich Vos, Ron Bennington and Jim Florentine take the stage. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Color Fields

The Color Fields exhibit will run Feb. 9 through March 11 at the Loft Artists Association’s Studios & Galleries, 575 Pacific Street, Stamford. The opening reception is on Feb. 9, 6-8 p.m. For more information, visit loftartists.com.

Twelve Angry Men

Twelve Angry Men will run Feb. 9-11 at the Theatre Artists Workshop, 5 Gregory Blvd., Norwalk. The play features Emmy-winner John Wesley Shipp, and local actors Mike Boland of Fairfield, Jason Peck of Ridgefield, Larry Greeley of Wilton, Mike Massimino of Easton, Robert Watts of Milford and Al Bhatt of Monroe. The suggested donation is $20. For more information, visit taworkshop.org.

Toni Awards Gala

Toni Awards Gala is on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at Anthony’s Ocean View, 450 Lighthouse Road, New Haven. The New Haven Symphony Orchestra will celebrate its 124th season with a fund-raising gala highlighting the work of New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and state Rep. Toni Walker, whose efforts in supporting the arts and specifically the New Haven Symphony have broadened the impact of the orchestra and helped to stabilize its financial future. Tickets are $150. For more information, visit NewHavenSymphony.org/Gala.

Arthur Lipner

A Night With Mallet Legend Arthur Lipner is on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at Weston High School Auditorium, 115 School Road, Weston. Tickets are $15 to $50. For more information, visit whscompany.com.

Rachel Bloom

Rachel Bloom and Adam Schlesinger will perform on Feb. 9, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Musical comedy is alive and well and on network television thanks to Rachel Bloom, the Golden Globe-winning star, and writer of The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Tickets are $32. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Men are from Mars

Men are from Mars is on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. at the Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Moving swiftly through a series of vignettes, the show covers everything from dating and marriage to the bedroom. This show will have couples elbowing each other all evening as they see themselves on stage. This show is for adults. Tickets are $40-$50. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Mystic Bowie

Mystic Bowie will perform on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk. He will be returning to the Wall Street Theater for his Annual Birthday Bash, featuring special guest performers and a performance from the soulful and legendary Freddie McGregor. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit wallstreettheater.com.

Winter Landscape

The Winter Landscape exhibit runs from Feb. 10 through March 11 at the Anderson Chase Gallery, 65 Old Bedford Road, Goldens Bridge, NY. The mediums includes oils, acrylics, watercolor, pastels, pen and ink and photography. For more information, call 914-232-4843.

L’elisir D’amore

L’Elisir D’Amore will be screened on Feb. 10 at noon at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15 to $25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Darwin Day

The Darwin Day Dinner is on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. at The Water’s Edge at Giovanni’s, 2748 Boston Post Road, Darien. Yale’s Mark Sheskin will speak at the event. It is an international celebration of science and humanity held around Charles Darwin’s birthday. Tickets are $69. For more information, visit darwindayct.org.

The Delfonics

The Delfonics will perform on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk. The R&B/soul vocal group was made famous in the late 60s/early 70s for such hits as La La Means I Love You and Didn’t I Blow Your Mind. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit wallstreettheater.com.

Albert Cummings

Albert Cummings will perform a blues concert on Feb. 10 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

A Night of Romance

Norwalk Symphony Orchestra: A Night of Romance will be performed on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. at Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk. Tickets are $10-$50. For more information, norwalksymphony.org.

Weight Band

The Weight Band will perform on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Prepare for an unforgettable performance and enjoy timeless hits like The Weight, Up on Cripple Creek, Ophelia, The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down, Rag Mama Rag and many others. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Close to You

Close to You: The Music of The Carpenters is on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Lisa Rock and her six-piece band are bringing the music of The Carpenters back to the stage with their spot-on renditions of Carpenters classics. Tickets are $25-$40. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Acoustic Valentine

An Acoustic Valentine is on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Lane, Wilton. Grab your loved one and head to the Wilton Playshop for a sweet, cozy concert of acoustic love songs. Proceeds will benefit “Musical Chairs,” the Wilton Playshop’s fund-raising campaign for new theater seating. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit wiltonplayshop.org.

Legacy of Silvermine

The Legacy of Silvermine exhibit will run Feb. 11 through March 11 at the Silvermine Arts Center, 1037 Silvermine Road, New Canaan. The exhibit celebrates prominent guild members. For more information, visit silvermineart.org.

*Chocolate making

Make Your Own Valentine’s Day Chocolates on Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Program participants will make something extra nice for their Valentine — delicious, professional-looking chocolates and a decorated box to put them in! Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Register online. For more information, visit [email protected].

*Junie B. Jones

Junie B. Jones is on Feb. 11 at 1 and 4 p.m. at the Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. The show is based on the popular book by Barbara Park, as part of its Family Festivities Series for grades K through 5. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit westportplayhouse.org.

Winter wine

Winter Wine is on Feb. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Max Wine and Spirits, 40 Mill Plain Road, Danbury. Proceeds from this event will go to support student success at WestConn by funding scholarships and helping talented students with limited means participate in out-of-classroom opportunities. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit alumni.wcsu.edu/wine.

Belly dancing

The Art of Belly Dancing with Tava is on Feb. 11 at New Canaan Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. A class will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. and a performance by dancer and choreographer Tava at 3:15 p.m. The performance is free and the lesson is $10. For more information, visit nchistory.org.

*Mr. Fish

Mr. Fish: Fantastic Forces is on Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Gravity forces are demonstrated and explained in this fast paced and fun show. The law of gravity says, “everything that goes up must come down.” However, when things start spinning, everything changes. Audience learns how to do many of the circus skills shown in this program, including balancing, rope spinning, magic and more. Tickets are $12.50. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Berlin Philharmonic

The Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet will perform on Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Quick Center, 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield. Tickets are $30 to $45. For more information, visit quickcenter.com.

Transfiguration

Transfiguration will be performed on Feb. 11 at 4:15 p.m. at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 954 Lake Avenue, Greenwich. The concert features instrumentation of the period in a Vesper setting. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit stbarnabasgreenwich.org.