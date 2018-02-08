Short-handed Lady Lawmen place 9th at meet

Two and a half minutes may not seem like much time to show all of the skills athletes have been building and practicing over the past several months.

It is quite challenging for cheerleaders, including members of the Jonathan Law squad which placed ninth in the Southern Connecticut Conference championships at Shelton High on Saturday.

“It’s really hard catching your breath,” Law captain Stella Patrick said after she and her teammates put together a grueling, nonstop sequence of stunts, including flips, tumbles and tosses as well as dance moves.

Law scored 69.65 points to edge Milford rival Foran (65.7).

Shelton won its 12th straight title with a score of 87.8, and North Haven was runner-up with 86.6 in the 14-team event.

Law coach Alyssa Williston said there are several elements on the score sheet that the team must prepare for and added that a lot of preparation goes into teams showcasing their skills in that small time window.

Executing a flawless performance, not only subject to approval of the judges, is just about impossible, and Williston was pleased with how here team regrouped from a couple of minor hiccups.

“When one mistake happens it can throw off a whole section of a routine. It’s a matter of bringing it back and doing your best with the next part of the routine,” Williston said.

“They finished with a dance they just learned last night. I was really impressed with their work ethic and ability to push through,” she added.

Law was without a handful of its team members, out with illnesses, making the team’s performance that much more impressive.