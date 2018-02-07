High School roundup

The Jonathan Law boys indoor track team competed last week in the Southern Connecticut Conference East Sectional and the SCC championships. Law placed ninth at the SCC meet, won by Hillhouse High. Mike Plaskon won the East Sectional title in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.63 for coach Joe Beler’s Lawmen. He placed fifth at the SCC meet. Jordan Beck set a school record of 7.89 in the 55-meter hurdles at the East Sectional and was fourth at SCCs. Matt Marino broke the school record in 600-meter with a time of 1:25.96 when he took fifth at the SCCs. The 4×200 relay team of Naheim Washington, Alex Lazar, Ethan Saley and Plaskon took fifth at SCCs. Justin Abe was fifth in shot put. Law has 34 athletes that have qualified for Friday’s state championships at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven. Naheim Washington, with a time of 6.81 in the 55-meter dash, has qualified for the Freshman National Championships at the Armory in New York City on March 11.

Foran indoor track

The Lions’ Nick Costantini was second in the pole vault at 12 feet and Kyle Stuart was third in the vault for coach Pete Jambor’s Lions, who placed 12th. At the SCC East Sectional: Stuart, a senior took first in the vault (12-0) and Costantini, a junior, was second (11-6). Individual boy qualifiers for the Class M meet are senior Austin Clinton (pole vault), junior Kevin Preneta (1600), Stuart and Costantini. Qualifying in the 4×200 relay are seniors Nate Garofano, Aiden Serra, Connor Lynch, Evan Meyer, Justin Brennan, Ryan Vance and sophomore Anthony Capua. Individual girl qualifiers are sophomore Kathryn Dennis (55 meter dash), sophomore Pauline Fernandez (300 meter) and senior Louise Fernandez (1000 meter). Qualifying in the spring medley relay are Kayleigh Hackett, Kathryn Dennis, Pauline Fernandez, Jenna French and Louise Fernandez.

Boys ice hockey

Matt Gilebbi scored an unassisted goal in the third period to lead coach Sal Follo’s Milford Indians co-op boys hockey team to a 2-1 victory over BCR (Bolton/Coventry/Rockville) at the Milford Ice Pavilion on Saturday. Milford is now 4-7. NCR is 1-9-1. Milford’s Ryan Ahearn, assisted by Joe Sacy, scored at the 10:04 mark of the first period. Kyle Johnson second-period goal at 6:29 tied the game. A.J. Bolduc made 15 saves. BCR’s Liam Keleher made 22 stops.

Law wrestling

East Haven captured the team title at the JK Wrestling Invitational at Jonathan Law on Saturday. The Easties (189.5), followed by Platt of Meriden (182.5), Ridgefield (145.5), Newtown (125.5) and coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen (110). Shelton (88) placed eighth. Law’s Shayne McCourt was second at 132 pounds, losing by fall to Ridgefield’s Jesse Walker in 4:57. He advanced to the finals with 50-second pin and a 24-y victory by technical fall. Aisaiah Rodriguez placed second at 138 pounds after dropping an 11-4 decision to Ridgefield’s Peter Murray. He won his first match with a 43-second pin then upended top-seeded Tanner DeVito from East Haven, 14-5. Kevin Brocksom was second to Shelton’s Ray Weiner (5:58 pin) in the 195-pound weight class. He had pinned his first two foes in 25- and 19-seconds, respectively. Tegan McCourt placed third at 106 pounds with a 5-0 victory over Shelton’s Garrett Zipperstein. He pinned in 44 seconds before being sent to wrestle backs with a loss to eventual runner-up Matt DeVito from East Haven. He won his first consolation bout with a 56-second pin. Northwestern’s 120-pound Angelo Folino was named Most Outstanding Wrestler. Fairfield Prep’s Dean Tsiranides at 145 pounds took Fastest Falls.

Foran wrestling

Foran posted four victories at the Foran Duals on Saturday. Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions (29-7) defeated Oxford, Stratford, Notre Dame-West Haven and Amity. They lost to Killingly. Will Mauro (132 pounds), Ryan Luth (152 pounds), Nolan Bannon (195 pounds) and Qasim Khan (220 pounds) were unbeaten on the day. Foran earlier defeated East Haven, 43-27, in its Take Down Multiple Sclerosis service project match in Milford. The Lions raised more than $2,500 to fight MS. Winning on the mat were Ronnie Gaul (160), Qasim Khan (160), Phillip Boyles (heavyweight), Michael Giordano (120), Jordan Lang (126), Mauro (132), Ethan Edmondson (138) and Tyler Stanko (152).

Law swim

Jonathan Law’s Edward Platonov broke the boys swimming record in the 100 breaststroke when the Lawmen lost to Daniel Hand, 95-73, on Friday. Platonov’s time of 1:08.17 beat the previous mark of 1:08.40 (1991). Justin Goglia, Jack Pincus-Coyle, Jack Iaffaldano and Platonov swam to a 3:49.31 finish in the 400 freestyle relay to break the record of 3:49.39 (1978).

Foran swim

Foran High’s boys swimming and diving team defeated Bunnell-Stratford, 83-75, Friday. Sean Morton (200 freestyle, 500 free) and Ethan Skuches (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke) each won two events. Skuches, Casey Coon, Lucas Burgard and Morton placed first in the 200 medley relay. Burgard was first in the 100 free. Coon, Burgard, Skuches and Morton won the 200 free.

Foran girls hoop

Foran High lost to Hamden High, 69-45, on Monday. Senior Jade Lord scored 13 points and had eight rebounds for the Lions (6-12). Makaela Johnson scored 26 points for Hamden (15-2). Foran dropped a 58-46 decision to Wilbur Cross on Friday. The Lions were led by Mia Tunucci with 20 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Jasmine Lord and Laura Heenan each scored eight points. Tyannah Tucker scored 14 points for Cross (14-4).

Foran gymnastics

Foran High won a 123.35-110.6 decision from Hamden in Milford on Thursday. Brianna Laggis was first vault, bars, beam and floor exercise for the Lions (3-4). Samantha Lambert tied for third in all-around. Britney Lynch was second in vault. Emma Jerue was third on bars. Grace Lavallee was third in floor exercise.

Law gymnastics

Jonathan Law was edged by Daniel Hand, 126.05-123.0, in an SCC gymnastics meet in Madison on Thursday. Catherine Burns was second and Lizzy Lombard third in the all-around for the Lady Lawmen (4-8). Kylee Troy tied for second on beam.