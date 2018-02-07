Boys basketball: Jonathan Law defeats West Haven

The Jonathan Law boys basketball team defeated West Haven, 61-54, on Tuesday.

With the win, coach Jamie Anderson’s Lawmen (7-9) need one more victory to qualify for the state tournament.

Law has four home games remaining: Branford on Friday, Foran on Monday, games remaining with Foran on Friday, North Haven on Tuesday and Platt Tech on Feb. 20.

Diontae Eady led three Lawmen in double figures versus West Haven with 16 points.

Garrett Tutlis had 14 points and Conor Creane scored 13.

Josiah Steinman scored 18 points to lead West Haven (6-11).

Law

Diontae Eady 6 3-3, 16 Conor Creane 6 0-1, 13 Sam Nassar 2 0-2, 5 Zane Birks 2 1-2, 6 Dean Pettway 1 0-0, 2 Jon Vitale 0 0-0, 0 Will Contaxis 0 2-2, 2 Tyler McKenna-Hansen 0 0-0, 0 Carl Maxwell 1 0-0, 2 Justice Smith 0 0-0, 0 Garrett Tutlis 5 2-3, 14

Totals: 23 8-13, 61

West Haven

Marquel Bookert 2 0-1, 5 Josiah Steinman 7 3-5, 18 Jamal Pate 3 2-3, 9 Josh Montcrieffe 3 1-5, 7 Saban Richardson 4 3-3, 11 Jordan Berrios 2 0-0, 4

Totals: 21 9-17, 54

Law 13 10 25 13 — 61

West Haven 5 11 13 15 — 54

3-pointers: L—Eady 2, Creane 1, Nassar 1, Birks 1, Tutlis 2; WH — Bookert 1, Steinman 1, Pate 1