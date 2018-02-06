Boys basketball: Foran beats Branford from long range

Foran High defeated Branford High, 54-46, in an SCC boys basketball game on Tuesday.

Coach Ian Kirkpatrick’s Lions are now 9-8 on the season.

Foran knocked down six 3-pointers.

Matt Cruz (17 points) had three, Mark Wootton (8 points) had two and Victor Rios (9 points) had one.

Branford

Mike White 3 0-0 9 Harrison Stratton 4 3-4 11 Ethan Boileaux 4 0-0 8 Nolan Scott 1 0-1 2 Danny Thomas 5 4-4 15 Cam Holmes 0 1-2 1

Totals: 17 8-11 46

Foran

Tyler Heenan 1 2-4 4 Mark Wootton 2 2-4 8 Victor Rios 3 2-4 9 Matt Cruz 5 4-5 17 John Shannon 0 2-2 2 Todd Gentley 5 4-7 14

Totals: 16 14-26 54

Branford 8 5 11 22 – 46

Foran 17 6 12 19 – 54

3-pointers: B- White 3, Thomas; F- Wootton 2, Rios, Cruz 3