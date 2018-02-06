Milford Mirror

Boys basketball: Foran beats Branford from long range

By Milford Mirror on February 6, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Foran High defeated Branford High, 54-46, in an SCC boys basketball game on Tuesday.

Coach Ian Kirkpatrick’s Lions are now 9-8 on the season.

Foran knocked down six 3-pointers.

Matt Cruz (17 points) had three, Mark Wootton (8 points) had two and Victor Rios (9 points) had one.

Branford

Mike White 3 0-0 9  Harrison Stratton 4 3-4 11  Ethan Boileaux 4 0-0 8  Nolan Scott 1 0-1 2 Danny Thomas 5 4-4 15 Cam Holmes 0 1-2 1

Totals: 17 8-11 46

Foran

Tyler Heenan 1 2-4 4  Mark Wootton 2 2-4 8  Victor Rios 3 2-4 9  Matt Cruz 5 4-5 17  John Shannon 0 2-2 2  Todd Gentley 5 4-7 14

Totals: 16 14-26 54

Branford   8   5  11 22 – 46

Foran     17   6  12 19 – 54

3-pointers: B- White 3, Thomas; F- Wootton 2, Rios, Cruz 3

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Boys basketball: Foran High defeats Branford Hornets
  2. Boys basketball: Foran falls to 3-point shooting
  3. Boys basketball: Wildcats topple Lions in OT
  4. Boys tennis: Hornets top Lions

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Swimming and diving: Green Knights defeat Lions
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress