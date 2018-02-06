Swimming and diving: Green Knights defeat Lions

Foran High lost to Notre Dame-West Haven, 92-82, in a boys swimming and diving meet on Tuesday.

Casey Coon, Lucas Burgard, Sean Morton and Ethan Skuches won the 400 freestyle relay.

Coon was first in the 100 breastroke, Morton the 50 freestyle and Skuches the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.

200 MR: NDWH (North Hansen, Sean McDermott, Cameron Jurzyk, Benjamin Hassen) 1:50.52; 200 Free: Ethan Skuches, F, 1:55.29; 200 IM: CJ Holt, NDWH, 2:19.01; 50 Free: Sean Morton, F, 25.00; Diving: David Albright, NDWH, 176.00; 100 Fly: Cameron Jurzyk, NDWH, 59.37; 100 Free: William Hinckley, NDWH, 55.54; 500 Free: Alexander Ozonoff, NDWH, 5:24.97; 200 Free Relay: NDWH (North Hansen, Benjamin Nugent, Gerardo Lopez, Rory O’Connor) 1:47.98; 100 Back: Ethan Skuches, F, 59.00; 100 Breaststroke: Casey Coon, F, 1:24.31; 400 Free Relay: Foran (Casey Coon, Lucas Burgard, Sean Morton, Ethan Skuches) 3:49.75.