Men’s Tournament softball league sign-up set

The Milford Recreation Department announces is taking team registration for its Men’s Tournament League on Feb. 6 via milfordrecreation.com and in person at the Milford Recreation Department.

Only submission of all registration fees shall reserve a spot.

Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis to Milford teams and will conclude on Tuesday, Feb. 28, or when league limits are met.

Men’s tournament is a competitive seven-team composite bat league and will play on Thursdays beginning in early April.

It is open to residents and non residents.

Residents may also play in any other city league they are eligible for. Bats will be provided.

All teams are responsible for the following league fees at the time of registration and associated costs as required during the season.

The entry fee and CT. USA Softball fee are due at registration and will secure your spot in the league.

Entry fee & CT USa Softball fee $250 per team, payable to City of Milford (2 separate checks $200/$50).

Grandfather fee (if applicable) $50 per player (maximum 6), payable to Milford Recreation Dept.

Cash day of game: Umpire fee (2 man) $35 per team/per game, payable in cash at game time. Umpire fee (1 man) $50/$25 per team/per game, payable in cash at game time

Equipment: Bases: Each team must have a set of thrown down bases including a safety first base. Balls: Each team must supply one new ball per game 52/300 COR.

League Director Patrick Austin can be reached at 203-783-3390 or [email protected].