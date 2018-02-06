Milford police log of arrests

Larceny

A New Hampshire woman was arrested on a warrant Jan. 30 for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from the company she worked for in Milford.

Police said Mary Thornton, 27, of Lebanon, N.H., is accused of fraudulently using a business credit card for personal use in the amount of $106,000 in May 2017. Thornton was an employee at the business during the time mentioned, police said.

Thornton was charged with larceny. Bond was set at $55,000 and she was scheduled to appear in court that day.

Risk of injury

A 67-year-old New Haven man who allegedly sent inappropriate and unwanted messages to a juvenile girl through Facebook in November was arrested on a warrant this week.

Gerald Boney of Eastern Street, New Haven, was arrested Jan. 31, charged with risk of injury to a minor and enticing a minor. Bond was set at $35,000, and he was scheduled to appear in court that day.

Assault

Milford police arrested Christopher Skaarva, 23, of Bethany for assault after officers responded to a Briarwood Avenue residence on the report of a possible domestic violence incident.

Police accuse Skaarva of engaging a female in a physical altercation on Feb. 1 while inside the home. Police say that during the altercation Skaarva punched a hole in a wall.

Skaarva is charged with risk of injury, disorderly conduct and third-degree assault. Bond was set at $5,000 for court on Feb. 1.

Larceny

Milford police took custody of Daniel Wright, 28, of Hamden on Jan. 31 in regard to two active warrants for his arrest.

According to police, Wright is accused of taking approximately $480 worth of merchandise from the Abercrombie & Fitch store located at the Connecticut Post Mall on Oct. 18, 2017. Wright is also accused of taking approximately $340 worth of merchandise on Oct. 22, 2017, from the same store.

Wright is charged with two counts of sixth-degree larceny and two counts of conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny. He was released on a promise to appear in court on Feb. 27.

Burglary

Milford police arrested Taylor Phee, 21, and Ashley Carroll, 20, both of Milford, on Feb. 3 after officers responded to the area of Tulip Tree Court near East Rutland Road on the report of possible vehicle break-ins.

Investigation led to the arrest of Carroll and Phee, who are accused of being in possession of items from a vehicle that had been gone through.

Phee is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny. Bond was set at $2,500 for court on Feb. 27.

Carroll is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary. She was released on a promise to appear in court on Feb. 27.

DUI

Milford police arrested Kenneth Longfield, 58, of Milford for DUI on Feb. 3 after police responded to a Melba Street parking lot on the report of multiple motor vehicle accidents.

Police accuse Longfield of striking a person and a parked car with his vehicle before attempted to flee the scene. During his attempted escape, police say, Longfield crashed his vehicle into the Crush Grape store.

According to police, Longfield provided a breath sample that showed him to have an elevated blood alcohol level at the time of his arrest.

Longfield is charged with DUI, reckless driving, evading responsibility, assault with a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, and possession of marijuana.

He was held on a $5,000 bond at the time of his arrest.

DUI

Milford police arrested Michael Dolceacqua, 56, of Milford for DUI after he allegedly fled the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Naugatuck Avenue on Feb. 3.

Officers located Dolceacqua’s vehicle and attempted to stop him before he drove the vehicle to a stop in a driveway on Zion Hill Road.

Investigation led to the arrest of Dolceacqua, who is accused of operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Dolceacqua refused to provide a breath sample.

He is charged with DUI, failure to obey officer’s signal, evading responsibility, and following too closely. Bond was set at $500 for court on March 1.

Assault

Milford police arrested Jonathan Michelsen, 30, of Stamford for assault after off-duty officers attempted to assist him when he was found intoxicated outside Eli’s restaurant on Daniel Street on Feb. 4.

Police say the officers attempted to ask him questions to determine if he had a responsible friend who could provide him a ride home. During this questioning, Michelsen allegedly attacked one officer by tackling him to the ground and into the street. Michelsen was quickly taken into custody without further incident.

Michelsen is charged with breach of peace, assaulting a police officer, and interfering with a police officer. Bond was set at $10,000 for court on Feb. 27.