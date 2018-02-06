Little Kicks soccer program for ages 3, 4

Milford United Soccer Club’s Little Kicks is accepting registrations for its outdoor spring season.

The Little Kicks program is open to those born in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

The program is specifically designed for 3- and 4 year olds to learn the fundamentals of soccer through fun activities and games.

During the weekly one-hour session, each player will meet new friends, learn a new sport and use lots of energy.

“Our Little Kicks players and families love our program,” said Kristyn Liebelt, the Little Kicks commissioner. “We give each player a neat looking shirt, teach them a new sport that is taught by excellent professional trainers, and even do a free social event to build teamwork on and off the field.”

The season will begin April 14-15 and will end the second week of June.

During the registration process, the families can choose between a Saturday or Sunday session.

To find out more information about registration, visit musc.org. Any questions can go to [email protected]