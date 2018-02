USCG Aux 24-3 is holding a boating safety class March 3, at 8 a.m., at USCG Auxiliary Flotilla, One Helwig St., Milford.

Successful completion of this 8-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and personal watercraft (PWC).

Cost is $60. To register and pay online for class go to http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins welcome.

Information: 860-663-5505; [email protected]