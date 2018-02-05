Obituary: Robert F. Tremblay, 73, of Milford

Robert F. Tremblay, 73, of Milford, found his way home on Friday, February 2, 2018.

He is survived by his true love, his understanding and extremely patient wife Laura “Becky” Tremblay (his buttercup for the last 36 years). He is also survived by his children Mechelle Giesey, Robert C. Tremblay, Lisa Begnoche and Jillian Raia (though not biological, his favorite none-the-less); sister, Kathleen MacCaulay; grandsons, Ricky and Jesie Rojas; many other beloved family and friends; and his pride and joy Henry James.

He was predeceased by his parents Arthur J. and Viola Tremblay, his mother and father-in-law William and Angela Richards, his sisters Rose Bombardier and Martha Bombardier, and brothers Arthur G. and Edward Tremblay.

Bob worked his whole life to provide for his family. He began as a kid in a kitchen, and wore many other hats along the way. He met the love of his life at Bridgeport Machines in Bridgeport, CT where they worked together. Bob married Becky in 1982 and began their happily ever after.

Bob lived a black and white kind of life. He adored his family and friends, he loved hunting and fishing, and dancing the night away in his younger years. He made the best baked ham, and Thanksgiving stuffing around. He could watch television for hours and fall asleep just about anywhere. He didn’t like getting dressed up, internet banking or anything with rosemary!

He spent most of his retirement at Mr. Mac’s Canteen catching up with his second family and making sure his booth wasn’t occupied by anyone else. He died knowing he could argue any point (right or wrong) to the bitter end.

Spending time with grandchildren will breathe new life into an old man. How to remove a splinter or a wiggly tooth without a single tear. Sometimes having a son is easier, but sometimes having a daughter is easier. A cup of tea means everything, sometimes frozen apple pie is just as good as homemade, “liking” someone’s Instagram post could brighten their day, exactly how many bottles and cans an old Ford Ranger can hold, and though he was a grump, he was ours and he meant the world to so many people.

There will be a memorial mass for family and friends at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 71 River St. Milford, CT with lunch to follow. We will be celebrating a life lived well, and sharing our favorite memories.

The family is being compassionately cared for by CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME 107 Broad St. Milford, CT 06460. To leave condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com/.