HCC hosts opioid awareness lecture and training

On Wednesday, Feb 7, Housatonic Community College (HCC) will host Opioid Awareness, an educational lecture and training, from 1-3 p.m. in the Beacon Hall Events Center. Director of Community Relations for Silver Hill Hospital Ellen Brezovsky, LCSW, will lead with a discussion and interactive demonstration of Narcan. The event is open to the public.

Opioid Awareness, marks HCCs continued effort to educate students on the associated risks of heroin and other opioid use as well as the potential life-saving benefits of Narcan. Data shows more than 1,000 opioid-related overdoses within the state in 2017, up from 917 the year prior.

Wednesday’s event is possible as part of the Connecticut Healthy Campus Initiative Grant (CHCI) which strives to address the opioid crisis with education, awareness building, resources and training on the usage of Narcan, the antidote to opioid risks. The mission of CHCI is to serve as a catalyst for creating and sustaining healthy campus and community environments.  

For more information, contact Indira Reddy at [email protected] or at 203-332-5039.

