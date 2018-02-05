Discovery Museum holds fifth annual Aerospace Day

On Feb. 3, hundreds of kids and families turned out for The Discovery Museum’s fifth annual Aerospace Day, which serves as a kick-off event for Black History Month. Attendees learned information about several scientists — including Bridgeport’s Lewis Latimer — while experiencing interactive exhibits spanning from parachute making to wind tunnels.

Click here for photos from the event: http://bit.ly/2BSnrlJ.

“It’s a great way for people of all ages to find out about the amazing technology that exists right in their backyard, especially in the aerospace industry,” said The Discovery Museum’s Executive Director Bill Finch. “Lockheed Martin owned Sikorsky was here talking to kids about helicopters, and how with dedication and a lot of hard work, they too can work in the industry someday. So many kids were excited to be here and to learn in an interactive environment. We’re thankful that so many kids and families visited the museum, and for our generous sponsors.”

There were several exhibits dedicated to the aerospace industry. One presentation, sponsored by Sikorsky, features the building of airfoils — any surface, as a wing, aileron, or stabilizer, designed to aid in lifting or controlling an aircraft by making use of the air currents through which it moves — followed by testing them in the wind tunnel.

Another exhibit, sponsored by Sacred Heart University, gives kids an opportunity to assemble Black History Coloring Books, featuring seven innovators and leaders that have their work featured in stations throughout the museum.

Also, Remax provided an indoor balloon experience, and volunteers from Jack and Jill of Eastern Fairfield County gave kids an opportunity to build their parachutes, followed by dropping them from the upper level of the museum down to the lobby, while trying to hit a target.

Kim Bowen, CEO, and CFO of Specialty Cable Corporation, said that science education like that provided at The Discovery Museum during Aerospace Day is so critical to preparing kids for the science and engineering jobs of tomorrow.

“The Discovery Museum is a great resource for Connecticut. We need more Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math education,” said Bowen. “Now more than ever we need our citizens to understand science and our students to become excited about careers in these fields. We make high tech components for aerospace; medical and industrial customers and we are always looking to expose our youth to the jobs of the future.”

Aerospace Day is underwritten in part by Specialty Cable Corporation of Wallingford, CT.

“My favorite part of Aerospace Day is the look on the kids faces when they’re able to do something that they see as really simple, followed by the ‘wow’ factor that takes place after they see how it applies to something big like aerospace,” said Erika Eng, director of Business Operations at The Discovery Museum.

Visitors to the Museum to Aerospace Day received a $1 off the regular admission thanks to a gift from Specialty.

“Today’s one of the many special days right here at the Discovery Museum,” said Executive Director Bill Finch. “Our next day will be Maker Day on February 10. It’s where children and adults can come and make things out of raw materials. It’s a great opportunity to excite that left-hand side of the brain, and to spark creativity right here at The Discovery Museum.”

For more information about The Discovery Museum, visit http://www.discoverymuseum.org/.