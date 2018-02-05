Miss Emerald and grand marshal picked for St. Pat’s Parade

The Milford St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee has announced this year’s grand marshal and Miss Emerald Isle.

The grand marshal will be Michael McCabe, president of the Irish Club.

This year’s Miss Emerald Isle will be Emily Mager, a junior at Foran High School.

The city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place Saturday, March 10, starting at 1 p.m. in downtown Milford. It will step off from the Parson’s Government Center parking lot and make its way past the Broad Street gazebo.

A dinner will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Stanziales Restaurant, 595 Main St., Stratford to honor the grand marshal and Miss Emerald Isle. Donation is $45 per person for a sit-down dinner with one of the following choices: Chicken francese with penne, chicken piccata, eggplant parmigiana with penne, stuffed sole with vegetable and potato.

Dinners include salad, rolls with butter, coffee, soda table and fudge rolls.

Children’s dinners are $10.

Checks are to made payable to Milford St. Pats Parade Committee. Tickets may be purchased through Marty or Linda Hardiman.

For information call the Hardimans at (203) 878-2865.