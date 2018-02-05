Milford Mirror

Foran 12th at SCC indoor track and field championships

By Milford Mirror on February 5, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Foran High boys and girls indoor track team competed at the Southern Connecticut Conference championships.

Nick Costantini was second in the pole vault at 12 feet and Kyle Stuart was third for coach Pete Jambor’s Lions, who placed 12th.

At the SCC East Sectional: Stuart, a senior took first in the vault (12-0) and Costantini, a junior, was second (11-6).

Individual boy qualifiers for the Class M meet are senior Austin Clinton (pole vault), junior Kevin Preneta (1600), Stuart and Costantini.

Qualifying in the 4×200 relay are seniors Nate Garofano, Aiden Serra, Connor Lynch, Evan Meyer, Justin Brennan, Ryan Vance and sophomore Anthony Capua.

Individual girl qualifiers are sophomore Kathryn Dennis (55 meter dash), sophomore Pauline Fernandez (300 meter) and senior Louise Fernandez (1000 meter).

Qualifying in the spring medley relay are Kayleigh Hackett, Kathryn Dennis, Pauline Fernandez, Jenna French and Louise Fernandez.

