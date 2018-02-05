Petition started to save historic Milford site

A petition has been started to save the David L. Baldwin house on Prospect Street from demolition, and to restore and preserve the property.

The property is the former home lot of Milford found Peter Prudden, and was the first burying ground in Milford. A developer has proposed demolishing the house and building apartments on the property.

“If this property goes, nothing in Milford is sacred anymore,” said local author Mike Clark in sharing the petition via email.

The petition was started on Change.org by Erin Marchitto, the social media manager at the Connecticut Trust for History Preservation, on behalf of the Milford Preservation Trust.

As of Monday morning there were more than 1,900 signatures.

“We oppose the demolition of the David L Baldwin House, a contributing property to the National River Park Historic District, established in 1986,” the petition states.

“It is a late Greek Revival, and part of a notable group of cube-form buildings scattered throughout the River Park Historic District,” the petition continues. “The house dates to c.1835.”

The petition states the following:

“The River Park Historic District has always comprised the residential and institutional center of Milford, and the layout has remained the same, with only minor changes, since the early Colonial period.

“David Lewis Baldwin was the Town Clerk of Milford for 27 years, and Clerk of Probate for 12 years. (Susan Woodruff Abbott, Families of Early Milford, 1979, p. 37).

“The present house rests on the foundation, and is part of the original home lot (7 acres) of the house of Reverend Peter Prudden, founder of Milford in 1639 and first pastor of the First Church on the corner of West Main and West River Streets.”

A developer hopes to build 44 one-bedroom units and 1,269 square feet of office space on the property at 67 Prospect Street.

A building application notes that the single-family home on the site will be demolished, and trees taken down.

The Milford Preservation Trust and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), along with several concerned neighbors, had been monitoring the David Baldwin House “with growing alarm,” Preservation Trust President Michele Kramer said last year.

City records indicate that Christina Smyth and Dan Boynton bought the house for $444,500 in 2015. Ownership is also listed as 67 Prospect Street LLC, with an address in New York City, on Milford records.

“Until very recently it was considered one of Milford’s finest homes,” the petition states. “Every early history of Milford, and every early map, indicate the graves of the earliest settlers of Milford are located in Peter Prudden’s ‘garden,’ approximately 150 feet behind the house.”

The Milford Preservation Trust supports the restoration and reuse of the property.

(The petition can be found at change.org/p/oppose-the-demolition-of-the-david-l-baldwin-home-at-67-prospect-street-in-milford)