Wrestling: Foran Lions improve to 29-7 on season

The Foran High wrestling team posted four victories at the Foran Duals on Saturday.

Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions (29-7) defeated Oxford, Stratford, Notre Dame-West Haven and Amity. They lost to Killingly.

Will Mauro (132 pounds), Ryan Luth (152 pounds), Nolan Bannon (195 pounds) and Qasim Khan (220 pounds) were unbeaten on the day.

Foran 74, Oxford 6

106: Tanish Joshi (F) won by forfeit; 113: Ryan Jordan (F) tech. fall Chappa 15-0; 120:Michael Giordano (F) pinned Greg Malyszko Jr. 48 seconds; 126: Jordan Lang (F) pinned Caine 2:35; 132: Will Mauro (F) pinned Luis Leon Jr. 38 seconds; 138: Ethan Edmondson (F) won by forfeit; 145: Kevin Pokornowski (F) dec. Samuel Martino 11-4; 152: Ryan Luth (F) pinned Chappa 46 seconds; 160: Ronald Gaul (F) pinned Ethan Chenoweth 31 seconds; 170: Umer Khan (F) pinned Devin Talento 1:34; 182: Dylan Mavricz (O) pinned Bill Ives 2:44; 195: Nolan Bannon (F) pinned Jason Madden 23 seconds; 220: Qasim Khan (F) pinned Charles Therrien 48 seconds; 285: Phillip Boyles (F) pinned Andrew Hanley 1:33.

Foran 61, ND-West Haven 16

106: Tanish Joshi (F) won by forfeit; 113: Ryan Jordan (F) won by forfeit; 120: Michael Giordano (F) pinned Jeff Bracale 2:37; 126: Jordan Lang (F) pinned Jesse Johnson 1:50; 132: Will Mauro (F) pinned Luis Stephenson 1:37; 138: Ethan Edmondson (F) pinned Chris Fillion 3:26; 145: Connor Massey (NDWH) maj. dec. Kevin Pokornowski 14-0; 152: Tyler Stanko (F) won by forfeit; 160: Ryan Luth (F) pinned Matt Peters 1:47; 170: Alex Barbour (NDWH) pinned Ronald Gaul 1:14; 182: Umer Khan (F) maj. dec. Jackson Paulishen 11-1; 195: Nolan Bannon (F) pinned Garth Ragsdale 37 seconds; 220: Qasim Khan (F) dec. Derrick Pommills 4-1 (2 OT); 285: Khorbin Kern (NDWH) pinned Christopher Capomolla 3:33.

Foran 63, Amity 17

106: Tanish Joshi (F) pinned Shayna Goldblatt 43 seconds; 113: Ryan Jordan (F) pinned Jonathan Pirre 40 seconds; 120: Aiden Hebert (A) tech. fall Michael Giordano 15-0; 126: Cole Johnson (A) pinned Jordan Lang 3:32; 132: Will Mauro (F) pinned Liam Keylock 43 seconds; 138: Ethan Edmondson (F) pinned Gonzalez 3:12; 145:Tyler Stanko (F) pinned Michael Widell 1:18; 152: Ryan Luth (F) tech. fall Matthew Rothman 16-0; 160: Ronald Gaul (F) pinned Sam Keylock 3:45; 170: Umer Khan (F) maj. dec. Andrew Seaton 11-3; 182: Bill Ives (F) pinned Brendan Messina 1:32; 195: Nolan Bannon (F) pinned Joshua Foote 52 seconds; 220: Qasim Khan (F) pinned Andrew Coscia 27 seconds; 285:Justin Griffin (A) pinned Christopher Capomolla 1:54.

Killingly 49, Foran 22

106: Dan Charron (K) pinned Tanish Joshi 33 seconds; 113: David Charron (K) pinned Ryan Jordan 1:04; 120: Mike Charron (K) won by forfeit; 126: Isaac (K) dec. Michael Giordano 7-4; 132: Will Mauro (F) maj. dec. Trevor Johnson 11-3; 138: Sam Burdick (K) dec. Ethan Edmondson 6-5; 145: Zack Burgess (K) maj. dec. Kevin Pokornowski 12-0; 152: John Cresswell (K) pinned Max Queiroz 2:43; 160: Ryan Luth (F) pinned Greg Gosselin 47 seconds; 170: Derek Turner (K) dec. Umer. Khan 4-3; 182: Zach Caffrey (K) pinned Bill Ives 42 seconds; 195: Nolan Bannon (F) pinned Ben Morin 1:56; 220: Qasim Khan (F) pinned Renee Bernier 1:05; 285: Willie Postell (K) pinned Phillip Boyles 5:57.

Foran 78, Stratford 6

106: Tanish Joshi (F) won by forfeit; 113: Ryan Jordan (F) pinned Sean Meisel 48 seconds; 120: Michael Giordano (F) pinned Tanner Mitchell 1:26; 126: Jordan Lang (F) won by forfeit; 132: Will Mauro (F) won by forfeit; 138: Ethan Edmondson (F) won by forfeit; 145: Reilly Barry (F) pinned Jack Carter 3:12; 152: Max Quieroz (F) pinned Drilon Nasufi 40 seconds; 160: Ryan Luth (F) won by forfeit; 170: Ronald Gaul (F) pinned Jacob Halsted 18 seconds; 182: Umer Khan (F) won by forfeit; 195: Nolan Bannon (F) won by forfeit; 220: Qasim Khan (F) won by forfeit; 285: Sergio Ferreira (S) pinned Christopher Capomolla 27 seconds.