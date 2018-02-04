Wrestling: Lawmen place four at JK Invitational

East Haven captured the team title at the JK Wrestling Invitational at Jonathan Law on Saturday.

The Easties (189.5), followed by Platt of Meriden (182.5), Ridgefield (145.5), Newtown (125.5) and coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen (110). Shelton (88) placed eighth.

Law’s Shayne McCourt was second at 132 pounds, losing by fall to Ridgefield’s Jesse Walker in 4:57.

Aisaiah Rodriguez placed second at 138 pounds after dropping an 11-4 decision to Ridgefield’s Peter Murray.

Kevin Brocksom was second to Shelton’s Ray Weiner (5:58 pin) in the 195-pound weight class.

Tegan McCourt placed third at 106 pounds with a 5-0 victory over Shelton’s Garrett Zipperstein.

Northwestern’s 120-pound Angelo Folino was named Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Fairfield Prep’s Dean Tsiranides at 145 pounds took Fastest Falls.