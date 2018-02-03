Milford Mirror

Boys indoor track: Law places ninth at SCC championships

February 3, 2018

The Jonathan Law boys indoor track team competed in the Southern Connecticut Conference East Sectional and the SCC championships.

Law placed ninth at the SCC meet, won by Hillhouse High.

Mike Plaskon won the East Sectional title in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.63 for coach Joe Beler’s Lawmen. He placed fifth at the SCC meet.

Jordan Beck set a school record of 7.89 in the 55-meter hurdles at the East Sectional and was fourth at SCCs.

Matt Marino broke the school record in 600-meter with a time of 1:25.96 when he took fifth at the SCCs.

The 4×200 relay team of Naheim Washington, Alex Lazar, Ethan Saley and Plaskon took fifth at SCCs.

Justin Abe was fifth in shot put.

Law has 34 athletes that have qualified for Friday’s state championships at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Naheim Washington, with a time of 6.81 in the 55-meter dash, has qualified for the Freshman National Championships at the Armory in New York City on March 11.

