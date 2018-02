Matt Gilebbi scored an unassisted goal in the third period to lead coach Sal Follo’s Milford Indians co-op boys hockey team to a 2-1 victory over BCR (Bolton/Coventry/Rockville) at the Milford Ice Pavilion on Saturday.

Milford is now 4-7. NCR is 1-9-1.

Milford’s Ryan Ahearn, assisted by Joe Sacy, scored at the 10:04 mark of the first period.

Kyle Johnson second-period goal at 6:29 tied the game.

A.J. Bolduc made 15 saves for Milford.

BCR’s Liam Keleher made 22 stops.