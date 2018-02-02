Girls basketball: Wilbur Cross defeats Foran High

Foran High’s girls basketball team dropped a 58-46 decision to Wilbur Cross on Friday.

The Lions (6-11) were led by Mia Tunucci with 20 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Jasmine Lord and Laura Heenan each scored eight points.

Tyannah Tucker scored 14 points for Cross (14-4).

Wilbur Cross

Ricks 3-1-2-7 Thomas 4-1-4-9 McPherson 6-0-0-14 Tucker 2-0-0-4 Jefferson 3-4-4-11 Moore 3-0-0-6 Everette 1-1-2-3 Antis 2-0-1-4

Totals 24-7-13-58

Foran

Heenan 3-0-0-8 Inthapanhya 0-0-0-0 Jasmine Lord 2-4-4-8 Tunucci 9-1-3-20 Lucas 3-0-0-6 Collins 1-0-0-2 Jade Lord 1-0-2-2

Totals : 19-5-9-46

3-point goals: WC: McPherson 2, Jefferson Foran: Tunucci, Heenan 2

Wilbur Cross 19-12-10-15- 58

Foran High 6-14- 8- 18-46