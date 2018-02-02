Milford Mirror

Girls basketball: Wilbur Cross defeats Foran High

By Milford Mirror on February 2, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Foran High’s girls basketball team dropped a 58-46 decision to Wilbur Cross on Friday.

The Lions (6-11) were led by Mia Tunucci with 20 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Jasmine Lord and Laura Heenan each scored eight points.

Tyannah Tucker scored 14 points for Cross (14-4).

Wilbur Cross

Ricks 3-1-2-7 Thomas 4-1-4-9 McPherson 6-0-0-14 Tucker 2-0-0-4 Jefferson 3-4-4-11 Moore 3-0-0-6 Everette 1-1-2-3 Antis 2-0-1-4

Totals 24-7-13-58

Foran

Heenan 3-0-0-8 Inthapanhya 0-0-0-0 Jasmine Lord 2-4-4-8 Tunucci 9-1-3-20 Lucas 3-0-0-6 Collins 1-0-0-2 Jade Lord 1-0-2-2

Totals : 19-5-9-46

3-point goals: WC: McPherson 2, Jefferson Foran: Tunucci, Heenan 2

Wilbur Cross 19-12-10-15-  58

Foran High      6-14-  8-  18-46

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Girls basketball: Foran High loses to Wilbur Cross
  2. Girls basketball: Wilbur Cross defeats Foran
  3. Girls basketball: Foran rallies to defeat West Haven
  4. Girls basketball: Foran Lions lose to Shelton High

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Swimming and diving: Foran High defeats Bunnell-Stratford
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress