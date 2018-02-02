Swimming and diving: Foran High defeats Bunnell-Stratford

Foran High’s boys swimming and diving team defeated Bunnell-Stratford, 83-75, at Flood Middle School on Friday.
200 MR: Foran (Ethan Skuches, Casey Coon, Lucas Burgard, Sean Morton) 1:56.89; 200 Free: Sean Morton, F, 2:02.12; 200 IM: Scott Detuzzi, B/S, 2:28.02; 50 Free: Manuel Vanegas, B/S, 24.41; 100 Fly: Ethan Skuches, F, 1:02.01; 100 Free: Lucas Burgard, F, 56.17; 500 Free: Sean Morton, F, 5:37.63; 200 Free Relay: Foran (Casey Coon, Lucas Burgard, Ethan Skuches, Sean Morton) 1:44.18; 100 Back: Scott Detuzzi, B/S, 1:07.92; 100 Breaststroke: Ethan Skuches, F, 1:08.50; 400 Free Relay: Bunnell/Stratford: (Juan Alvarez, Brandon Russell, Liam Chach, Dom Summa) 4:31.23.